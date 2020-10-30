ArachniGRIP Offers Slide Spider for Springfield Hellcat OSP

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- ArachniGRIP, creator and manufacturer of the innovative Slide Spider® adhesive slide grip, is now offering a slide grip for the Springfield Armory Hellcat OSP.

The new and popular compact Hellcat from Springfield Armory is uncommonly lightweight and small. Weighing only 18.3 ounces, it departs the factory with two stainless steel magazines that hold 11 and 13 rounds. This capacity advantage in a compact pistol makes it a desirable firearm for concealed carry. The Hellcat is available in two versions: the standard slide model and the Optical Sight Pistol called the OSP. The OSP version comes with a removable steel plate that fills the pre-cut slide, giving the operator the option of using the gun with or without a red-dot sight. The pre-cut OSP Hellcat version is offered for only $30 more than the standard version.

ArachniGRIP has previously released a Slide Spider® slide grip fitted for the standard Springfield Armory Hellcat slide, and is now offering a slide grip for the Hellcat with the Optical Sight Pistol slide (OSP). When an optic is mounted on a semi-auto pistol, shooters may be tempted to use the optic as a gripping point when racking the slide. This is not a proper or safe method, and shooters should be careful to avoid making this mistake. ArachniGRIP addresses this problem by allowing additional grip surfaces to be applied with the optic mounted. There is also a grip panel that can be applied to the mounting plate if the open sights are desired.

Whether using the Hellcat OSP with or without an optic, the ArachnigGRIP Slide Spider dramatically increases grip for additional safety and control of this special firearm.

The Slide Spider grip by ArachniGRIP is available for most semi-auto pistols. It is easy to install and extremely durable. The Slide Spider grip products enable the shooter to gain increased control through a safe and secure hold. The products offer additional tactical advantages under challenging operating conditions, including extreme moisture and temperature. In addition, these products aid shooters with weak or weakened hand strength and those with medical conditions such as arthritis.

MSRP for the Slide Spider slide grip is $19.95.

For more information about ArachniGRIP products, visit www.arachnigrip.com. For press inquiries, contact Monica Arnold at pr@blueaugust.com.

About ArachniGRIP:

ArachniGRIP was founded by two lifelong firearms enthusiasts. We are located in Parker, Colorado, at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Our company believes that all shooters should have the advantages of proper equipment and training. Our products and instructional videos are designed to aid shooters in the safe, practical use and control of their firearms.