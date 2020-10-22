Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a great buy on 500 round boxes of Armscor 36 grain High-Velocity HP 22LR Ammo at $49.99 a box. This is in stock and shipping at $0.099 each a round. That price is the cheapest we have seen 22LR in months. No purchase limits!

Armscor cartridges and components are used worldwide by the police, military, gun hobbyist, combat shooters, and other shooting enthusiasts due to its high quality, precise and dependable performance. Known for making high quality and still affordable ammunition, this 22 Long Rifle ammo is an excellent choice for target shooting or an all-around plinking round. This Armscor USA 22 Long Rifle ammo is loaded with a high velocity 36 Grain hollow point bullet. Make: Armscor

Caliber: 22 Long Rifle

Weight: 36 grain

Bullet Type: High-Velocity Hollow Point

Casing: Brass

Primer: Boxer

Muzzle Velocity: 1247 fps

Muzzle Energy: 130 ft-lbs

Quantity: 500rd Brick (10qty 50rd Boxes) Armscor rimfire ammunition, an ISO 9001 certified company, is made of high-quality components and meets SAAMI, CIP and other military or customer desired standards or requirements.

