USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has 100 round boxes of Armscor 45 ACP 230 gr FMJ Value Pack in stock and shipping for $72.99. That is $0.729 each and as good a price as we have seen for 45 ACP in a few months.

Armscor USA ammunition line is made right here in the USA. The company offers a wide selection of competitively priced ammunition and components with sales throughout the world. Armscor, an ISO 9001 Certified Company, complies with the SAAMI, CIP and other military or customer desired standards or requirements. Manufacturer: Armscor

Caliber: .45 ACP

Bullet Weight: 230 gr

Bullet Type: FMJ

Muzzle Velocity: 849 fps

Muzzle Energy: 368 ft. lbs.

Casing: Brass

Quantity: 100 Rounds Armscor cartridges and components are widely used by the police, military, gun hobbyist, combat shooters and other shooting enthusiast due to its high quality, precise and dependable performance.

