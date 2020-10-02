At Home, as You Drive, and on the Street – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor David Cole joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (20-minute audio)

You are at home on a Sunday afternoon. You hear sounds from the back of your house. The back door is suddenly shattered and a man and a woman walk into your home. You shout for them to leave, but they keep coming toward you. You own a gun. You’re armed in your home. You present your handgun and shoot your closest attacker. You only make one shot before your two attackers turn and run away. You call the police and hear your attackers drive away.

The police find both of your attackers a few blocks from your house. EMTs take your male attacker to the hospital where he is in serious but stable condition from a bullet wound to his chest.

You’re crossing the street an hour before sunrise. Two teenagers step out from behind a home and walk toward you on the sidewalk. They put up their hands and tell you to stop. They’re armed, and each teenager has a gun pointed at you. They tell you to empty your pockets. Your wallet has a concealed carry card in it. You’re a gun owner, and you’re armed today. The news story doesn’t say how you did it, but you shoot both of your attackers until they drop their guns. You run from the scene and call 911. You walk back to the scene when police arrive.

EMTs transport one of your attackers to the hospital for treatment. The other attacker is declared dead at the scene. Police find their firearms and your shell casings on the street where you were armed. You talk to the police and to detectives before you’re released.

It is an hour or so after midnight. You and your girlfriend stop to get gas. You park your car at the pumps near the door to the convenience store. You’re pumping gas when a truck pulls up beside you. That driver jumps out of his truck and jumps into your SUV.

You stop pumping gas and move toward the driver’s side door. You have your Texas concealed carry permit. You’re armed. You present your concealed firearm and shoot your attacker. Now your attacker runs away.

You and your girlfriend call 911. Police find your attacker behind the gas station. EMTs take him to the hospital. Police say your attacker ran into another car on the highway with his truck just before he pulled into the gas station.

You’re shopping at a grocery store a little after noon. You’re walking past the sporting goods and automotive isles when you hear someone scream. You turn and see an elderly man being attacked by a much younger man. You have your Michigan concealed carry license. You’re armed. You draw your firearm and shout for the attacker to stop. The attacker turns to leave, and you shout, ‘Stop, or I’ll shoot.’ You also shout for help. Store employees call the police. You tell them you have your carry permit.

You holster your firearm when the police arrive. EMT’s declare the 85 year old victim to be dead at the scene from knife wounds to his head and neck. Police say the 29 year old attacker is an unemployed homeless man.

Bail was set at 10 million dollars.

Tag- no shots fired

