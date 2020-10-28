Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon has a Baofeng handheld HAM radio for just $26.99 and free shipping on two or more.

These are great back-up and family radios to complement your primary survival HAM radio base.

This deal is cheap enough to make sure every family member has one in their bugout bags. HAM radios are great during emergencies so you can pull in the police, fire, and some military broadcasts as well as FM radio. Or just a great gift for under the Christmas tree.

Note, to broadcast or for 2-way communication with this unit you will need an amateur radio license.

You can get the CHIRP software here: chirp.danplanet.com/projects/chirp/wiki/Home Antennas and extra batteries are found here on Amazon.

The Baofeng UV 5RA are well-reviewed:

Product Details:

Baofeng UV-5R Plus UHF/VHF Dual Band Amateur Radio Handheld Radio- Complete with durable metal shell, updated and fashionable frame, more robust than UV-5R- Compatible with UV-5R 3800mah extended batteries as well as other 5R series accessories. – Light weight and versatile, full HD color LED display, exquisite and clarity. Functions: 1. Frequency Range: 136-174 / 400-520 MHz2. Dual-Band Display, Dual Freq. Display, Dual-Standby3. Output Power: 4 /1Watts4. 128 Channels 50 CTCSS and 104 DCS5. Built-in VOX Function6. 1750Hz Burst Tone7. FM Radio (65. 0MHz-108. 0MHz)8. LED Flashlight9. Large LCD Display10. High / Low RF Power Settings11. 25KHz/12. 5KHz Channel Spacings12. Emergency Alert13. Low Battery Alert14. Battery Saver15. Time-out Timer16. Keypad Lock17. Monitor Channel18. Channel Step: 2. 5/5/6. 25/10/12. 5/25KHz Specifications: Frequency Range: 65-108MHz (FM Receive only); 136-174 MHz and 400-520 MHz (TX/RX)Channel Memories: 128Frequency Stability: 2. 5ppmOperating Voltage: DC 7. 4VOutput power: 4W / 1W (Max 5W)Dimensions x H x D）: 100 x 52 x 32 mm Weight: 250g （including battery, antenna Note: Antenna Type: Compatible with SMA-Female Antenna Earpiece & Programming Type: Compatible with K-plug earpiece/cable Package Contents: 1 x Baofeng UV-5R PLUS (VHF136-174MHz / UHF 400-520MHz) Two Way Radio1 x 7. 4V 1800mAh Li-ion Battery Pack1 x Antenna 136-174/400-479. 995Mhz1 x Earphone Mic/Headset1 x Belt Clip1 x Hand Strap1 x User Manual1 x Adapter1 x Desktop Charger

