Blackwater Firearms Sentry 12 Pump Action Magazine Fed Shotgun Released

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Blackwater Firearms is pleased to announce the launch of the Sentry 12 pump-action magazine-fed shotgun. The Sentry 12 is available immediately through the Blackwater dealer network.

The Sentry 12 is designed to be an ideal shotgun for law enforcement, addressing the need for re-configurations in rapidly changing situations. Typically law enforcement maintains color coded shotguns for lethal and less than lethal rounds that represents a higher cost to the department and taxpayers. By offering a reliable magazine-fed solution, law enforcement now has the option to purchase a platform that has color-coded magazines at a significant reduction in cost. Additionally, Blackwater has made the shotgun available with an 18” barrel that will be available to consumers for home defense and hunting.

The Sentry 12 is a lightweight, 12 gauge, magazine-fed shotgun, that offers users the ability to rapidly reconfigure ammunition to match specific threat or hunting scenarios. The lightweight AR-style ergonomics provide users with an intuitive crossover from other standard rifle platforms on the market. In addition, to cross-platform similarities, the ability to store ammunition in familiar magazine pouches, and rapid reloads, give users the edge in high-stress situations.

Features:

One piece aluminum upper receiver

Accepts 2 3/4” and 3” magnum shells

18.5” smooth bore barrel

Ambidextrous AR15 style controls

2 x 5 round magazines standard

Weights only 6.5lbs

MSRP: $899

About Blackwater Worldwide

Blackwater Worldwide was formed in 1997, by Eric Prince in North Carolina, to provide training support to military and law enforcement organizations. In explaining Blackwater's purpose, Prince stated: “We are trying to do for the national security apparatus what FedEx did for the Postal Service”. In the following years Blackwater developed a reputation for world class training, and protective services for US representatives and delegates in the middle east that were second to none. To this day Blackwater maintains a record for having performed protective details for over 800,000 successful VIP movements. It is with this commitment to professionalism and protection that it now moves into the firearms and ammunition markets, bringing years of industry defining experience to creating, and producing the tools needed to protect American lives, and homes.