USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has in stock and shipping Browning BPT Performance Target 55 Gr Full Metal Jacket .223 Rem Ammunition in 20 round boxes with no purchase limits for $14.99 a box or $0.749 each a round. This will sell out.

BPT Performance Target is a premium training product that can be used to hone your handgun skills. It is a matched training counterpart to BXP Personal Defense. Confidence at the range with BPT Performance Target means confidence in real personal defense situations. Features: Series/Collection: BPT Performance Target

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Caliber/Gauge: 223 Remington/5.56x45mm NATO

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Muzzle Energy: 1282 ft.lbs.

Muzzle Velocity: 3240 fps

Case Material: Nickel Plated Brass

Application: Personal Defense

Packaging Quantity: 20/Box Bullet weight and velocity to match your BXP Personal Defense.

