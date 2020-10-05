Build Competency and Confidence with Defensive Handgun Training Program

Owasso, Okla. (Ammoland.com) – The National Shooting Sports Foundation reported that in the first half of 2020, two million new gun owners joined the ranks of firearms ownership. The growth stems from the public’s fear amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent rioting in many of the major cities across the Nation. With new gun ownership comes the realization that one may be required to use a firearm to protect property or life. Unfortunately, many firearms instructions do not prepare the new gun owner for the physical and psychological results of surviving a lethal encounter. Mike Seeklander, firearms instructor, founder, and CEO of Shooting-Performance and the American Warrior Society, has developed several programs to provide the right type of instruction for students of all levels, including the new gun owner.

“Your Defensive Handgun Training Program” is a digital download that includes:

29 defensive handgun training videos

A comprehensive defensive handgun 300+ page manual in PDF format

Defensive handgun drills book in PDF format

A training log to keep track of progress

A visual training system PDF

And a handgun skills test

Purchases will include three bonuses:

New Shooter Basic Handgun Video Series Home Defense – Search & Clearing Tactics Vehicle Defense Tactics

“When you engage in a gunfight, your training needs to kick in. Improper training or no training at all can result in catastrophic results,” Seeklander explained. “Your entire physical system goes into a fight or flight mode. Proper training will provide you with the skills to make positive decisions, even while you are undergoing physical duress. My course is based on my years of developing training programs and training police, military, and federal agency personnel on what happens during a lethal encounter, and how to survive it. I highly recommend any new gun owner who purchased their firearm for defense to get the training.”

Right now, Mike’s “Your Defensive Handgun Training Program” is on sale for $67.00. Regularly the digital downloadable training package is $129.00.

