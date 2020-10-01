Bushnell Launches RXS-250 Reflex Sight

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, announced today the RXS-250, a new red dot designed to offer class-leading performance and exceptional durability. The RXS-250 represents a new standard of high performing reflex slights with its MIL-STD-810F impact-resistant design, user-adjustable brightness settings and True Tone coatings that provide users with a vivid, clear view free of color distortion.

At the core of the new RXS-250 is a bright, clear reflex sight with industry leading battery life. A desirable option for pistols, rifles and shotguns, the new red dots work across all common red dot mounts with a DeltaPoint® Pro footprint. The new RXS-250 utilizes an energy efficient point source LED to create a collimated beam for a clear, strong 4-MOA dot without wasting energy. This combination of features helps to extend battery life while offering high brightness settings for day-bright visibility.

For those seeking a true impact resistant red dot, the new RXS-250 is the perfect option. The RXS-250 has a rugged cast aluminum housing for protection of glass and electronic internal components, as well as an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, sealing off the electronics and allowing for the optic to be submerged without damage. Chamfered hood edges help prevent snags on clothing or objects in the environment. The RXS-250’s optimized hood geometry and reflector lens design provide a large field of view without sacrificing durability.

“The Bushnell RXS250 has not ceased to amaze me,” said World Champion Shooter and Bushnell Team member KC Eusebio. “I make a living using these tools and this optic can do it all. I’ve trained, competed, hunted, and carried this red dot and it excels in all areas of marksmanship. It withstands a drop from 5 feet which makes it extremely durable. The optic also has easy adjustments for intensity, windage, and elevation, along with a top load battery system for the rare occasion of changing your battery every five years! The RXS250 has glass with true tone clarity to help find your targets with ease, paired with a crisp clear 4 MOA dot, it’s perfect for your pistol, rifle, or shotguns needs.”

The RXS-250 provides 10 brightness settings to allow for clear daylight viewing and low settings for excellent nighttime visibility and pairing with night vision devices. The RXS-250 provides detented windage/elevation adjustments with 1 MOA per click. It has an easy-access, shrouded push-button design for brightness setting adjustments.

“The RXS250 is the answer to many requests from red dot users,” said World Title Holder and Bushnell Team member Jessies Harrison. “Its sturdy and durable design gives me the confidence that it can withstand any condition and its intensity adjustments can face any lighting condition. It transitions seamlessly from competitions, everyday carry and in the field. If you’re in search of a versatile optic to fit your lifestyle, then the RXS250 is your choice.”

The new RXS-250 is fully multicoated with True Tone color that does not have a blue hue on the glass, which provides accurate color representation and high light transmission averaging 86 percent. The coating system also mitigates stray artifacts from secondary light sources.

The RXS-250 is compatible with multiple factory optics-ready pistols and aftermarket suppressor height sights and comes standard with a user-selectable 12-hour auto-off timer (can be disabled). Other items included with the red dot include basic mounting and adjustment tools, a protective form-fit cover, cleaning cloth and CR2032 battery.

The new Bushnell RXS-250 has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $249.99. Additional information is available here.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.