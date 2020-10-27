Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Caldwell Shooting Gear has an exclusive special for AmmoLand News readers. Pick up the Caldwell Precision Turret Shooting Rest for just $93.79 with code AMMOLAND at checkout and FREE shipping. Even the discount kings at Amazon can not beat this price. Read AmmoLand News' review of the Caldwell Precision Turret Shooting Rest here.

Find comfort in having full range of motion and secure gun placement with the Caldwell Precision Turret Shooting Rest. \The swivel/pan and tilt knobs eliminate time wasted readjusting the shooting rest, so you can spend more time shooting. Features 22.4″ length adjustment and a width of 5.5″ with 2 points of solid purchase for maximum stability.

Non-marring forend clamp keeps rifle secure and centered with swivel and til features for maximum adjustability.

Front leg vertical adjustment up to 6″.

Ball bearing panning system with a 58-degrede arc using a gun with an extended magazine. This heavy duty rest features a forend clamp and micro-adjustable pistol grip atachment that are perfect for AR platform firearms.

Some Related Reviews:

Caldwell Precision Turret Shooting Rest Deal Cart Check 10/27/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!