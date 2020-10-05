Carry a Sub-Compact Pistol Without Sacrificing Tactical Optics

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The most popular pistol models sold today are sub-compact “pocket pistol” designs, leaving little room for accessories and tactical sights. Additionally, a streamlined concealed carry approach holsters the pistol safely out of sight, while still enabling the armed citizen to draw quickly. The lack of an electronic sight that is small, rugged, reliable and reasonably priced has meant that red dots are not often a considered for concealed carry permit holders… until now.

Holosun's new HS407K and HS507K micro sights solve these problems while allowing concealed carry pistol owners to couple their firearm with a highly effective sighting solution. While these units are compact, each offers a serious suite of features that rivals any full-sized sight on the market.

The HS407K and HS507K offer the same incredible 50,000 hours of battery life capability found on larger Holosun sights. Both units also feature our Shake Awake technology. This auto on/auto-off feature allows the optic to remain ready when you need it and conserve battery life when you don't.

The HS407K uses a simple and accurate 6 MOA dot reticle. The HS507K uses our Multi-Reticle System (M.R.S.), allowing flexibility to choose from a 2 MOA dot, a 32 MOA ring, or a combination of both! Since all three reticle options are projected from the same LED, no re-zeroing is needed when cycling between choices. This gives the optic adaptability for various conditions and preferences.

Holosun is pushing the limits of open-reflex sights through durable construction practices and advanced sight technology. The HS407K and HS507K micro sights are ideal for concealed carry pistols and serve shooters desiring a lightweight, compact option for everyday needs.

Specs:

HS407K (6MOA Dot), HS507K (2MOA Dot and 32MOA Ring M.R.S.)

Up to 50,000 Hours Battery Life (Setting 6)

IP67 Waterproof Rated

12 Brightness Setting: 10 DL & 2 NV Compatible

Side Tray Battery Compartment

About Holosun Technologies

Holosun Technologies, Inc., located in City of Industry, California, is committed to creating innovative optic and laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement and professional needs. Using the quality manufacturing standards demanded by some of the best-known optics brands in the world, with a wide range of affordable options, Holosun is at the forefront of development of new sight technologies. Key innovations include Shake Awake TechnologyTM, 50,000-hour battery life, Solar FailSafeTM, Multiple Reticle SystemTM (MRS), Super Green LED, and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on providing cutting-edge equipment at a competitive price that astounds the competition and the end-user.

