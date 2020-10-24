Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- In a world where 9mm seems to no longer exist, it is a sign of hope when we find it in stock and shipping with no purchase limits. This will sell out, need we say that? Palmetto State Armory has 50 round boxes of CCI Blazer Brass 9mm in both 115gr and 124gr FMJ Ammunition for $23.99.

Blazer brass brings shooters ISO certified ammunition built to SAAMI standards. Loaded with a protected-base FMJ bullet, CCI primers, clean-burning propellants and reloadable brass cases. Caliber: 9mm

Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket

Bullet Weight: 124 Grain

Muzzle Energy: 327 ft. lbs

Muzzle Velocity: 1090 fps

Rounds Per Box: 50

Casing Material: Brass Blazer Brass 9mm ammo is a optimal option for any day at the range target shooting or just plinking.

Check the following links for the two different grain weights.

