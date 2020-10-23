Cimarron Firearms Lassos up an Upgraded Website

Fredericksburg, Texas (Ammoland.com) – Cimarron Firearms, recognized as the leader in quality and authenticity in Old West replica firearms, has revamped Cimarron-Firearms.com to provide a faster-better-smarter customer experience.

“We’ve been working on upgrading our internet presence throughout the year, especially since we have found a sharp increase in online shopping,” VP of Retail Operations, Bryce Wayt, explained. “Our new site makes it easier for people to search for products, especially for those shopping with us for the first time or for the newbie cowboy-action shooter. We’ve organized the products by type and purpose so that a person interested in competition revolvers can easily find what they are looking for.”

The website features easy drop downs appropriately organized for finding products by type, category, and purpose, as well as a robust dealer locator, plus videos, and more.

“We will continue to add to our new website to provide our customers with more information on our products, and of course, our Old West way of life,” Wayt commented.

For more information on Cimarron Firearms and accessories, visit www.cimarron-firearms.com.

About Cimarron Firearms:

Cimarron is the leader in quality and authenticity in replica firearms. For the past 30 years, Cimarron has worked continuously to perfect the authentic detail, fit, finish, and function of our line of frontier firearms. There is no other firearm that is near equal in value, strength, reliability, and authentic detail as is the line from Cimarron Firearms Co.