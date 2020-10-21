CMC Triggers Announces Release of KRAGOS Glock Aftermarket Slide

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- CMC Triggers' new KRAGOS Glock compatible slide symbolizes victory and strength, much like that of the Greek God in which the name was inspired. The KRAGOS Slide solidifies CMC's reputation for producing premium aftermarket Glock® parts and accessories. The aggressively sleek design and enhanced aesthetics of the KRAGOS improve accuracy and performance without sacrificing reliability or concealment.

The KRAGOS is manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility to tighter tolerances than factory slides for increased consistency in barrel lockup, improving accuracy. Constructed from 17-4 stainless-steel billet, CMC's KRAGOS Glock Slides are then heat-treated to H900 42-44RC and coated with a Diamond-Like-Carbon (DLC) finish for added corrosion resistance and durability. DLC coatings exhibit a desirable combination of low coefficient friction and high micro-hardness, making it the perfect upgrade in high wear applications.

The KRAGOS features a wraparound scalloped serration pattern that improves grip while manipulating the slide, like press checking the chamber or clearing a malfunction. The 45-degree chamfer edge eases holster ingress and egress, preventing snags on gear. All slides come with standard Glock sight cuts equipped with tritium night sights and pre-cut optic pocket for the easy, secure, low-profile mounting that accommodates all red dot pistol optics that share an RMR footprint.

The KRAGOS Slide accepts factory or aftermarket barrels and parts, is the ideal upgrade for your factory Gen 3 Glock 17 or Glock 19 pistols and pairs nicely with Polymer 80 frames for new custom gun builds.

About CMC Triggers

CMC's innovative, self-contained and easy-to-install AR-15 trigger groups, have been completely re-tooled to maximize production capacities, incorporate new design enhancements and reduce cost. CMC's AR-15 trigger groups have always yielded exceptional trigger pull dynamics for our tens of thousands of satisfied customers.

However, keeping up with high demand has been difficult since introduction. CMC is confident the new production tooling and setup, incorporating the most advanced methods available, will not only yield the highest quality, but will also keep the supply lines full so every AR-15 shooter who places the highest demands on quality, function and reliability, will no longer have extensive lead times for obtaining these innovative trigger groups. And thanks to our multi-patented designs, a fine match grade trigger pull is now an extremely simple upgrade to implement. Install the fully self-contained, ready-to-go trigger group, safety check, and it's done.