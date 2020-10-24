CrossBreed Holsters Sponsors Pro Shooter Jessie Harrison

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- CrossBreed​ Holsters, a leading manufacturer of premium hybrid holsters, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of professional shooter Jessie Harrison, one of the most accomplished female shooters of all time.

In addition to being the first female shooter to achieve Grand Master status in the United States Practical Shooting Association, Harrison has achieved numerous national and international wins. Her impressive list of victories include the Bianchi Cup, Steel Challenge World Speed Shooting Championships, and many USPSA National Championships.

“The support and commitment of good companies run by good people is everything to a professional shooter,” says Harrison. “As a shooting sports competitor and vocal advocate of 2nd Amendment rights and practices, I am excited to have Crossbreed Holsters on my team both professionally and personally! CrossBreed's EDC holsters are tops in the industry for concealment and comfort, which is why they are my go-to daily carry holsters.”

Jessie Harrison has appeared on national television to advance the popularity of shooting sports and voice her support of gun rights. She currently serves as Team Captain for the Taurus Shooting Team and enjoys hunting in her spare time.

