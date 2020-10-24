USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the SIG Sauer P320 Compact 9mm Pistol with Contrast Sights in Black for just $549.99. Read our review of this great self-defense gun and learn about the SIG P320's adaptability, flexibility, & modularity here.
Introducing the P320®, a pistol that defies comparison with revolutionary features that stand alone. A smooth, consistent trigger pull. Safe, tool-free disassembly. A proper fit for any hand size—no backstrap required.
- Caliber: 9mm
- Capacity: 15rds
- Sights: Contrast 3 Dot
- Barrel: 3.9″
Consider the mold broken.
All SIG Sauer P320 Compact 9mm Pistols are well-reviewed, Related Videos may not be exact product:
Quit showing us guns and encouraging us to buy them, and when we click on it the damn thing is out of stock.
Can not buy it’s not on the California rooster.
Well said MSGT Biggens!
Got one, thanks!
Like your video
Why not cut the price another $30 to cover the ridiculous rising transfer fee? Local shops have ruined internet sales due to thier asshole attitudes and fees. How about free transfer if we buy $50.00 in hear and ammo? I have suggested this to 3 shops. Not one would go for it. Those 80% lowers, AR, Glock, 1911are really picking up interest. Uppers and ammo ship to home.
Buy local and quit being the problem……if you can afford $399, you can afford $450…..millenials like you are what’s wrong with America.
Enjoy your Walmart produce and ecoli.
MSGT Emerson Biggens
Well said MSGT Biggens!
Most local shops are rip-off’s so screw them. Get with the times and offer fair and competitive prices or pack your bags and f-off old man.
You are 100% correct MSGT. Millennials (Clueless, teacher/college brainwashed) are who the Dems count on for votes along with their standard gullible or even deceased voters. The FREE RIDE, Socialist bunch will always vote for the Dems till the money runs out, which it WILL, paid by taxing the hell out of those actually working to pay taxes… Those with FFL ‘s have to make money too and THEY pay taxes. The transfer fee is to make YOU owning that weapon LEGAL in the governments eyes. Trust me, it is NOT something that dealers cherish doing what so ever. FACT… Read more »
I refuse to give some smugg kid with cheetos crumbs on his face Sporting his turtle max polished kimber, in his “WIFES”Michael kors holster mounted to his wide white pleather belt $50.00 to hand me a form to fill out. Only to leave me standing at the counter waiting on him to grace me with his return to say” YEP you approved” approved?!?I was defending himrihht to bare before he was born. I wasnt asking for a favor, its my right.So I applied gor my own license.Nothing like prople had described, if you can legally buy a new gun through… Read more »
Damn… I have NEVER seen the smug dealer you described ANYWHERE…. Must be a California or city kid thing. With that being said, and you now being a FFL licensed person, you obviously know of the government laws, expectations, limitations and fees placed on you. You also know of the random ANY TIME unannounced BATF checks. So YOU know what is involved with keeping records and paperwork (VERIFIED and FACTUAL) on sight in a safe place. Sooo, you also know WHY there is a transfer fee. You also know what can happen if those records are NOT kept where the… Read more »
@Rock, Should have told him that last year.
Hillary Clinton’s diaper is full