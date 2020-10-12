Eusebio Racks Up Titles, Sets Records with Bushnell Red Dots

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, congratulates KC Eusebio on his record-setting performance at the World Speed Shooting Championship held September 23-27 in Talladega, Alabama. Eusebio also became the first competitive shooter to win a championship with Bushnell’s new RXS-250 red dot.

During the competition, Eusebio set multiple world records and became the first competitor to shoot under 60 seconds with a rimfire pistol. Eusebio used the Bushnell First Strike 2.0 red dot to win first place Overall and to take the Open Title as well as first place in the .22 Rimfire Pistol division. He then used the new RXS-250 to earn the Carry Optics title.

“The World Speed Shooting Championship has always been important to me,” Eusebio said. “I started competing in the match at the age of nine and fell in love. I was able to take home my seventh World Speed Shooting title in Open and it's one of the best feelings to achieve such a coveted title. In addition to the Overall win, I had the honor to take first place in Carry Optics and .22 Rimfire Pistol. The RXS-250 worked perfectly as a slide ride on my Carry Optics pistol. As we know, the slide-mounted optic takes the harshest force of all optic platforms but the RXS-250 held up to its name. Over the thousands of rounds I trained for this competition, I didn't have one issue. In fact, the RXS-250 is now one of my favorite optics made by Bushnell. Big thank you to Bushnell for stepping their red dot game up!”

The RXS-250 is designed to deliver top-shelf performance and exceptional durability. It represents a new class of high-performing reflex sights with its impact-resistant design, clear 4-MOA dot, user-adjustable brightness settings and True Tone coatings that deliver a vivid, clear view free of distortion. The new red dot is standard with a top-loading CR2032 battery compartment and is compatible with the DeltaPoint® Pro footprint for direct mounting to optics-ready pistols.

Eusebio, who is no stranger to standing atop the leader board with his Bushnell First Strike 2.0, noted that the reflex sight also gave him a competitive advantage. “Shooting a red dot optic changes the playing field in your favor,” he explained. “You’re faster, more accurate and more confident in your marksmanship. The First Strike 2.0 has been my choice of optic for the past two years and I absolutely love it.”

Featuring a massive objective lens, the First Strike 2.0 is extremely versatile and lets users quickly find their target. It includes a weaver-style mount and is at home on both shotguns and flat-top MSRs. It can also be fitted to customized Open Class pistols. It features an industry-leading battery life that lasts up to 50,000 hours and a bright 3-MOA dot.

The World Speed Shooting Championship is hosted by the United States Practical Shooting Association and Steel Challenge Shooting Association.

Eusebio is a professional pistol shooter with multiple world and national championships. For more information on his competitive record and other accomplishments, visit www.kceusebio.net.

For additional information on Bushnell red dot sights, visit https://www.bushnell.com/red-dots/pistol/.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.