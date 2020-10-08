FPC Submits Pre-Litigation Request to DOJ, ATF in Q Honey Badger SBR Determination

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) has submitted a formal request to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the U.S. Department of Justice, Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Regina Lombardo, and ATF Deputy Director Marvin Richardson seeking reversal of the agency’s latest action against the Q, LLC’s (Q) Honey Badger Pistol. A copy of the letter can be viewed at FPClaw.org.

In FPC’s letter, attorney and FPC Director of Legal Strategy Adam Kraut recounted that ATF previously had approved a brace that “for all material purposes, is identical to the one affixed to the Honey Badger.” The letter went on to say that “ATF’s prior determination held that if an end user opted to utilize the product outside the bounds of the original intent, it was they who purportedly made an SBR, not the original manufacturer of the firearm.”

FPC’s correspondence states that nowhere in ATF’s ‘“mini-rulemaking” cease and desist demand does the agency explain the Firearm and Ammunition Technology Division (FATD)’s rationale as to why it believes the firearm is “designed and intended to be fired from the shoulder.” In fact, FPC’s request explains, the ATF’s letter “is silent as to anything other than a bare assertion akin to ‘it is true because we say so’. Such flimsy reasoning cannot support the expansive and dangerous new policy that is apparently now being enforced against Q and by extension, Honey Badger owners.”

“The Boston Field Division’s and FATD’s most recent actions in the instant matter once again highlight one of the ever-present reasons for the public’s sincere distrust of ATF: It operates without consistency, except as to its consistent operation outside of the law and without regard to the constitutional rights of American gun owners and taxpayers. Thus, members and supporters of FPC, and the public at large, are left chasing dragons in their good faith efforts to maintain compliance with the laws and avoid the pain of significant criminal liability and fines,” said Kraut in the FPC letter. “Attorney General Barr, DOJ, and ATF should take immediate steps to correct their errors and withdraw the Q cease and desist,” commented Kraut. “But as we said in our letter request, FPC will take any action that is necessary and appropriate to protect the interest of our members, our supporters, and the public from a rogue executive branch agency.”

