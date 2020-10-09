Harrison Cleans Up at Weekend Competitions With Bushnell Red Dots, Hoppe’s Black

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell and Hoppe’s congratulate Jessie Harrison on a winning weekend of competitive shooting at the Steel Challenge World Speed Shooting Championship and the Georgia State USPSA Championship. Harrison shot her way to top honors with multiple Bushnell red dots including her trusted First Strike 2.0 and the recently released RXS-250.

At the World Speed Shooting Championship on September 23-25 in Talladega, Alabama, Harrison claimed her 12th Ladies Open title and placed second in Overall Single Stack shooting the First Strike 2.0. She also used the First Strike 2.0 to win High Lady Overall competing in the Open division at the Georgia event on September 26.

“One of the most important aspects in shooting is being able to see and having an optic that gives me a precise dot with intensity, clarity through the lens and durability—a key component to continued success,” Harrison said. “The First Strike 2.0 fits the list of what I need in a red dot and I can confidently head into competition.”

Featuring a massive objective lens, the First Strike 2.0 is extremely versatile and allows users to quickly find their targets. It includes a weaver-style mount and is at home on both shotguns and flat-top MSRs. It can also be fitted to customized Open Class pistols. It features an industry-leading battery life that lasts up to 50,000 hours, with a bright 3-MOA dot.

In the Rimfire Pistol Optics division at the World Speed Shooting Championship, Harrison ran Bushnell’s RXS-250, a new red dot designed to deliver top-shelf performance and exceptional durability. The RXS-250 represents a new class of high-performing reflex sights with its impact-resistant design, user-adjustable brightness settings and True Tone coatings that deliver a vivid, clear view free of distortion. The new red dot is standard with a top-loading CR2032 battery compartment and is compatible with the DeltaPoint® Pro footprint for direct mounting to optics-ready pistols.

“I’m excited about this new addition to the Bushnell red dot line,” Harrison said. “The RXS-250 has a super-sturdy housing and a clear 4-MOA dot with 10 brightness settings. This red dot is a great option for competition, recreational shooting, self-defense and hunting. You’ll see me running it on multiple platforms!”

Hoppe’s also played a key role in Harrison’s winning performances. ““Hoppe’s Black is my go-to product line and paired with a BoreSnake Viper, it gave me that crisp, clean gun feel that I love right before the Steel Challenge World Championships,” she explained. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to clean guns in between Steel Challenge and the Georgia State match, so Hoppe’s Gun Medic pushed me through the match without having to worry about a dirty gun.”

Harrison noted that Hoppe’s Black cleaning spray, Hoppe’s Elite gun oil and Hoppe’s Lead-B-Gone wipes were also part of her cleaning arsenal at the World Speed Shooting Championships.

Harrison is the first female shooter to achieve Grand Master status with the United States Practical Shooting Association and boasts an impressive list of accolades across five shooting disciplines, including multiple World and National Champion shooting titles. For more information on Harrison, check out her Facebook fan page at www.facebook.com/jessielharrison/.

To learn more about Hoppe’s, visit the website at www.hoppes.com. For more information on Bushnell red dot sights, visit https://www.bushnell.com/red-dots/pistol/.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.

About Hoppe’s

In 1903, Frank August Hoppe mixed nine chemicals and created the world’s most effective gun cleaner. As a well-trained young soldier, Frank knew that gun care went far beyond just a clean rifle, but actually helped to ensure his safety while on the front lines of battle. Since that time, Hoppe’s has emerged as the leading gun care company, having grown along-side hunters, shooters and soldiers who depend on their firearms every day. It has remained the most trusted name in gun care by advancing and evolving technologies to meet those needs. From the ever popular and versatile No. 9 and the quick and easy BoreSnake, to the marvel of efficiency we call Gun Medic, Hoppe’s is the only name you need to know for firearm cleaning and protection. For more information, visit www.hoppes.com, connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hoppesguncare/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hoppesguncare.