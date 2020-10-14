Havoc Tactical Solutions Joins Lucas Oil Outdoor Line in Promotional Partnership

Pinehurst, NC – (Ammoland.com) – Havoc Tactical Solutions, a veteran-owned firearms accessory company and maker of the patented Deflector Brake, is proud to announce a promotional partnership with Lucas Oil Outdoor Line.

With every Deflector Brake kit sale from their website, Havoc Tactical Solutions is including free samples of Lucas Oil Outdoor Line's Extreme Duty Gun Oil in each customer shipment. In addition, Havoc Tactical Solutions is selling Lucas Oil Outdoor Line products directly from their website, www.deflectorbrake.com. The Havoc Tactical Solutions team is continuing to look for ways to best serve the interests of customers and connect with like-minded brands in the industry.

“This partnership offers a mutually beneficial opportunity for our brands to support each other while our customers get to enjoy the perks,” says Donnie Hayes of Havoc Tactical Solutions. “We look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this partnership for both companies.” “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Havoc Tactical Solutions,” says Lisa Marie Young, National Account Manager for Lucas Oil Outdoor Line. “Their brand is already known for high quality, and we are excited to be aligning ourselves with them to serve our consumers together.”

For more information about Havoc Tactical Solutions, visit www.deflectorbrake.com.

About Havoc Tactical Solutions:

Havoc Tactical Solutions is a veteran-owned firearms accessory company based in Pinehurst, NC. After seeing a need for a product and an opportunity to solve a problem, they came up with the patented Deflector Brake. Havoc Tactical has been in business since 2014 and has now sold over 10,000 units. They continue to use innovation and experience to offer solutions to firearms owners.

