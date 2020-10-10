KERES DYNAMICS Releases Slim Takedown Lever for the SIG SAUER P320

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Keres Dynamics LLC latest product offering Is a minimalist “Slim” Takedown Lever. This new takedown lever Is designed to fit the P320 series of SIG SAUER handguns.

Keres Dynamics’ strong combination of engineering, design, and shooting enthusiasts gives them the knowledge and capability necessary to develop high-quality parts to enhance the performance, action, and safety of your P320 sidearm. This latest product offering is designed to complement their growing P320 parts line.

Existing product lines include: a flat face trigger, extended magazine release, and the first commercially available, adjustable trigger for the P320 with both take-up and over-travel adjustability. These patented designs continue to be in high demand with competitive and recreational shooters alike.

“Our goal was to develop a takedown lever that reduces the extra bulk of the factory takedown. We also added a slot so that shooters can use a coin or similar flat tool to rotate the takedown lever. These features should make this takedown lever a favorite for minimalist shooters who want to streamline the profile of their handgun. Our lever is manufactured from Case Hardened Steel so it will stand up to abuse.”

“Our mission is to listen to what our customers are asking for and innovate new products which meet their demands and enhance the functionality of their handgun. We want to hear what

our customers like, and more importantly dislike, so we can turn their P320 into the best performing handgun they’ve ever owned.” says managing partner and Director of Product Development at Keres Dynamics.

All Keres Dynamics parts feature an unlimited warranty. Bottom line Is, If It breaks, we will replace It.

In addition to enhancing functionality, Keres demonstrates their laser focus on developing parts which also improve ergonomics and aesthetics, turning your P320 into the first gun you’ll reach for when heading to the range or competition.

For more information and to view their full product line, visit keresdynamics.com.

You can purchase this new takedown lever as well as other Keres Dynamics parts at sigparts.com