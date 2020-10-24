Laura Burgess Marketing (LBM) Announces Relocation to Florida

Headquarters and the satellite office will be joining under one location in Saint Augustine after 17 years in business.

Saint Augustine, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Laura Burgess Marketing (LBM), public relations and marketing communications for the law enforcement, public safety, military, outdoor, shooting sports, hunting, and forensic communities, today announced that it is relocating its company headquarters from New Bern, North Carolina to Saint Augustine, Florida effective Oct. 28, 2020.

Founded in the fall of 2003 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, LBM relocated to New Bern 10 years ago and has continued to serve local, national, and international companies as their PR and Marketing representatives for the past 17 years.

“We have our great clients to thank for all our years in service,” Laura Burgess, president of LBM, said. “This move will further enhance our abilities to provide superior customer service by face-to-face collaboration and brainstorming. We look forward to serving our clients and creating a significant amount of positive noise for them in the years to come.”

Laura Burgess Marketing will have limited availability from Oct. 26 – Oct. 30, 2020, as the company focuses on relocating and setting up the new office. The current company phone number, 252-288-5805, will become obsolete and our main phone number will be (603) 682-3316. Laura Burgess, founder, president, and owner, and Ashley Gall, vp of marketing and events, will be available by cell phone during these dates. Regular business hours will resume on Nov. 1, 2020.

Please contact us at [email protected] or [email protected] for our new mailing address. You can reach us by phone on our direct lines: Laura at (603)-682-3316 and Ashley at (603)-438-9052.

For more information on Laura Burgess Marketing, please visit www.lauraburgess.com or email [email protected] Find us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Laura Burgess Marketing:

Laura Burgess Marketing provides public relations and marketing communications to companies within the law enforcement, public safety, military, outdoor, shooting sports, hunting, and forensic communities. Laura Burgess, an industry veteran, and Ashley Gall have over 40 years of combined experience in PR, marketing, social media, and content development. Laura Burgess Marketing’s current client list includes Big Horn Armory, Cimarron Firearms Company, EAA Corporation, GALLS, Innovative Forensic, MasterPiece Arms Inc., Morphix Technologies, Othram Inc., Shell Shock Technologies, Shooting-Performance with Mike Seeklander, Steinel Ammunition, and Tasmanian Tiger®. Laura Burgess Marketing is headquartered in Saint Augustine, Florida.