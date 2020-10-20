Leaks Show Multiple Companies Targeted Over Pistol Braces & History of ATF Hostility

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Q (@the_official_q) on Oct 16, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- In 2019, according to multiple sources including those at the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (BATF), the former Department Assistant Director of Enforcement Programs and Services, Curtis W Gilbert, discussed pistol braces at multiple meetings with other ATF employees.

In his opinion, pistol braces, specifically the SB Tactical SBA4, are stocks. He hinted that the ATF would take regulatory action against the devices designed to help disabled people use firearms.

The current Department Assistant Director of Enforcement Programs and Services Andrew Graham has also expressed hostility to pistol braces in internal ATF meetings with staff members. The same sources believe that the ATF didn’t move on the pistol braces earlier because the agency didn’t think they had the political capital to regulate braces.

The ATF’s law enforcement side sent a cease and desist letter to Q, LLC, with the presidential election closing in next month. The agency targeted Q’s Honey Badger AR pistol equipped with a brace and a barrel less than 16 inches in length. The agency told Q that they believed that the AR pistol was a short-barreled rifle and violated the National Firearms Act (NFA).

Many believe that the ATF used its enforcement side of the Bureau because the Department of Justice blocked the agency’s industry side from making a move on the legality of pistol braces.

Q, LLC Arms is the only company to go public that the ATF sent it a cease-and-desist letter over a firearm with a pistol brace. AmmoLand News has learned from contacts that the agency served multiple companies with similar cease and desist letters. The ATF believes that certain manufactures have pushed past the legal boundaries of what is considered a pistol brace.

AmmoLand News has been able to verify that the ATF has recently sent out letters to other manufacturers but has not obtained the names of the targeted companies. It is not clear if these companies are in possession of their letters and if they will get the same 60-day stay as Q, LLC. The ATF suspended the Honey Badger’s cease and desist letter for 60 days.

According to sources, the ATF leadership back in Washington, DC, does not like the increased public attention on the agency’s erratic actions regarding the pistol braces' legal status. When asked, local division agents and employees of ATF said they were not permitted to comment or answer questions on pistol braces’ legality.

The Whitehouse and the Department of Justice are well aware of the public outrage over the ATF’s arbitrary decision on the devices. Gun rights groups like the National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America, and the Firearms Policy Coalition are put continuing-pressure on the federal government to reign in what they see as the rogue agency.

Curtis W Gilbert is now the Assistant Director for The Office of Public Government Affairs. AmmoLand News has several FOIA requests with the ATF over pistol braces. Any companies that received a cease and desist letter from the ATF is asked to contact AmmoLand News to speak on or off the record.





