Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- We have not seen 300ACC available in months! Palmetto State Armory has 50 round boxes of Magtech 300AAC Blackout 123Gr FMJ Ammunition at $49.99 a box with no purchase limits. This will sell out even at $0.998 a round.

Over the years we have produced billions of rounds of small-caliber ammunition for millions of shooters and hunters worldwide. Specifications Caliber: 300 AAC Blackout

Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Bullet Weight: 123gr

Muzzle Energy: N/A

Muzzle Velocity: N/A

Rounds Per Box: 50

Boxes Per Case: 20 As passionate hunters and shooters ourselves, we take pride in offering ammunition products that feature quality, dependability, innovation, and value. Whether you are a target shooter or a law enforcement specialist, cowboy action enthusiast or a hunter, Magtech has an extensive line of loaded ammunition offerings in a wide assortment of calibers, bullet weights, and bullet styles.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!