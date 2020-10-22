Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has, in stock and shipping at the time of this post, Magtech 9mm Luger 95Grain JSP Ammunition in 50 rounds boxes for $24.99. That is $0.499 each a round.

It is the goal of Magtech Ammunition to provide the highest quality ammunition. Providing accurate, quality ammunition at a great price for shooters, sportsmen and those exercising their 2nd Amendment rights is at the core of Magtech’s goals. This Magtech 9mm ammunition has a 95-grain weight and a Jacketed Soft Point, Flat nose bullet. This ammo provides better accuracy and positive functioning. Manufactured to the highest standards for consistent quality and exceptional performance, Magtech ammunition is competitively priced, making it one of the best values in centerfire pistol and revolver ammunition today. Features: Great for Target, Match, Range, and Plinking

Reliable, positive functions and energy transfer

Caliber: 9mm

Weight: 95 grain

Bullet Type: JSP Flat

Muzzle Velocity: 1345 fps

Muzzle Energy: 382 ft/lbs

Ballistic Coefficient: 0.104

+P: No

Quantity per box: 50 For the best selection of Magtech ammunition at the best prices, shop Palmetto State Armory!

Some Related Reviews:

Magtech 9mm Luger 95Gr JSP Ammunition Deal Cart Check 10/23/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!