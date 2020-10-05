Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmansguide.com has a sale on the Mossberg 590 Shockwave 12 Gauge ShotGun with a 14.375″ Barrel that you can get as low as $407.49 with FREE shipping if you use coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” and get the member price at check out. Read our review of this gun here, and if you buy this also see our deal on Challenger Mini ShotShell rounds. Check prices here or here. Our price calculations do not include FFL transfer fees or taxes so your mileage may vary.

A Compact, Pistol-Grip Self-Defense Shotgun That's Also NFA-Exempt. Mossberg's 590 Shockwave pump action sports a 14″ barrel and a unique “bird's head” pistol grip instead of a full buttstock, making it compact and highly maneuverable – ideal for a personal defense shotgun. And the 590 Shockwave is not subject to the National Firearms Act, so you don't need to go through the hassle of filling out ATF paperwork to acquire a tax stamp – you can see Mossberg's ATF exemption letter right here: (also check your state and local laws). The Mossberg 590 Shockwave's short barrel and short overall length of only of 26-1/2″ make it easy to operate in tight spaces, while still packing the firepower of 5+1 12 gauge shells, either 2-3/4″ or 3″. The Raptor® bird’s head pistol grip is designed to maximize maneuverability and minimize the impact of felt recoil. The cob-style forearm, with nylon strap to keep your hand in place, gives you excellent control and smooth operation. Ambidextrous top-mounted safety is easy for any shooter to access

Dual shell extractors

Anti-jam elevator

Twin action bars for non-binding pump operation

Sling swivel point on magazine cap

Open bottom loading port Built on a lightweight anodized aluminum receiver, the Mossberg 590 Shockwave still offers steel-to-steel lockup between the bolt and barrel, ensuring many years of safe, reliable service.

Mossberg 590 Shockwave .410 Shotgun Videos:

