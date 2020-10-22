Mossberg 940 JM Pro Wins 2020 Best New Shotgun Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., a leading American firearms manufacturer, was honored with the 2020 Caliber Award in the “Best New Shotgun” category for the company’s 940 JM Pro competition shotgun. Presented virtually on October 20, 2020, by NASGW (National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers) and POMA (Professional Outdoor Media Association), these annual awards recognize the best new products in six categories along with top honors for the overall best new product.

To qualify for the Caliber awards, manufacturers must be a NASGW member, the product must have been introduced within the last year and the product must be submitted for consideration through the NASGW Expo website. Over 150 submissions were narrowed down by the panel to three finalists in each category. Judges were asked to consider the uniqueness, market need, the value of the product, the ingenuity and presentation.

The result of two years of development alongside world champion shooters, Jerry and Lena Miculek, the 940 JM Pro autoloading shotgun was designed to meet the needs of today’s competition shooter with the incorporation of an array of aftermarket modifications and accessories direct from the factory. Available in two 10-shot models, the 940 features a new gas-operating system; slim profile forend; adjustable stock for length-of-pull, drop and cast; oversized loading port and operating controls; HIVIZ® TriComp sight system; and Briley™ extended chokes.

“Recognition of the 940 JM Pro as the ‘Best New Shotgun’ is an acknowledgement of the efforts of the entire Mossberg team,” commented John MacLellan, Mossberg’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “From our talented engineers who worked closely with Jerry and Lena Miculek to design an out-of-the-box, competition-ready shotgun, to the sales and marketing team who implemented a well-timed and successful launch, and the manufacturing group who through the challenge of this year’s market demands, worked diligently to bring the 940 to the dealers’ shelves.” MacLellan continued, “On behalf of all those involved at Mossberg, our thanks to NASGW and POMA for this highly-coveted Caliber award.”

