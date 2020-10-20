Nightstick Adds Green Laser With New TCM-550XL-GL

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Nightstick recently launched the TCM-550XL-GL, its newest TCM-Series compact LED handgun weapon light with a daylight-visible 532nm green aiming laser for maximum visibility in all conditions. The light shares the same intuitive dual rear-facing switches already a standard feature on the TCM-550XL and XLS (strobe) models, providing the shooter tactile, click actuation in momentary or constant-on use.

“Based on great feedback from our successful launch of the TCM-550XL, we heard an overwhelming demand for a green laser version of the same weapon light,” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Director for Nightstick. “Consulting with our engineers, we accepted the challenge and designed a one-piece, fully-machined aluminum weapon light body that incorporated a rugged and powerful day-light visible green laser. The green aiming laser adds alignment confirmation and added peace of mind in a defensive or tactical situation when life depends on light.

