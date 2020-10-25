NSSF Announces Fall #Rangechallenge ‘Aiming for Autumn’ Series

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn.—NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce the launch of the new #RangeChallenge “Aiming in Autumn” target game for use by indoor and outdoor ranges across the country.

Building on the success of the #RangeChallenge Summer Series, which debuted during August’s National Shooting Sports Month and concluded on the last day of summer, this fun activity was developed to encourage range participation and mentorship by shooters of all experience levels. It offers a distinct challenge to those who regularly participate in the shooting sports while offering a highly entertaining and easy introduction to target shooting for those new to firearms. Supported by weekly prize giveaways, host ranges participating in the #RangeChallenge Summer Series said their customers enjoyed the target games and can’t wait to do it again.

“We know that getting the millions of people who purchased their first firearm this year educated about safety, basic handling skills and safe storage are paramount tasks for our industry. But just as important is showing them that target shooting can provide a lifetime of enjoyment,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “Whether they go on to shoot formal competitions or merely discover the joys of honing newly acquired skills, the #RangeChallenge is one way to encourage these new gun owners to take up regular practice time on the range.”

The #RangeChallenge “Aiming for Autumn” Series runs through Dec. 29 at 11:59 p.m. To shoot the target, consumers can locate a host range with the #RangeChallenge targets in their area or download and print the target themselves. It takes just 10 rounds to complete the challenge. To enter a target to win one of the weekly giveaways, all participants need to do is post a picture with their target to Instagram using the #RangeChallenge hashtag.

Ranges interested in becoming #RangeChallenge Aiming for Autumn hosts should contact Zach Snow at [email protected] to receive a complimentary package of challenge-series targets and promotional materials while supplies last. Those ranges agreeing to host the “Aiming for Autumn” series will also be included on #RangeChallenge Series Host Map on LetsGoShooting.org.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org