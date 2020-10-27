NSSF Praises Senate Confirmation Swearing in of Amy Coney Barrett

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. – NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, praised the U.S. Senate confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was sworn in to the U.S. Supreme Court by Justice Clarence Thomas in a White House ceremony. Justice Barrett fills the vacancy on the court left following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Barrett joins at least four other U.S. Supreme Court Justices who are rooted in originalism and interpret the Constitution as meaning today what it meant when it was drafted by the Founding Fathers.

“NSSF is extremely pleased with the confirmation of Justice Barrett and we are confident her service to the nation and the Supreme Court will have tremendous and lasting impact for decades and generations,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President, and General Counsel. “Justice Barrett’s service will reaffirm the importance of originalist jurists when protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans. The firearm industry is grateful for the resolute foresight of President Donald Trump to nominate such a qualified jurist to serve on the bench.”

Justice Barrett was reported favorably in a unanimous vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee when Senate Democrats abdicated their duty to vote and boycotted the committee vote, including Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Justice Barrett endured four days of committee confirmation hearings during which she deftly answered all questions and accusations by senators opposed to her nomination without the benefit of references or notes. Her mental acuity and comprehension of Constitutional law were on full display.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) held the Senate in session over the weekend, a rare occurrence, which set up the final vote held late Monday evening.

Justice Barrett listed a Second Amendment-related case, Kanter v Barr, as the most important opinion she authored. She dissented in that opinion at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Justice Barrett disagreed the with court’s opinion that non-violent felons who are not a public safety threat should be stripped of Second Amendment rights that are protected by the U.S. Constitution based on an originalist interpretation of the law.





About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org