NSSF Profile Q&A With Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.)

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Editor’s Note: We are pleased to post the latest of our occasional Q&A features with an elected official who supports hunting and the shooting sports. NSSF thanks Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) for agreeing to talk with us.

Who introduced you to hunting and shooting sports?

I spent a lot of time dove hunting with my dad throughout my childhood, but I would say my real introduction to hunting and shooting sports came when I began deer hunting with my uncle around the age of 14.

What was your most recent shooting sports/hunting experience? With whom?

This Labor Day weekend, I took part in several dove hunts to celebrate the opening of dove season in Georgia. It was great to spend some time with fellow sportsmen outdoors and take part in a Georgia tradition that goes back generations.

Describe your favorite shooting sports or hunting activity.

I love to hunt dove and quail, but I’m also an avid bow hunter of white-tailed deer and elk.

Georgia is home to many firearms manufacturers and retailers. What does the firearms manufacturing base mean to Georgia, and how important is it for Georgia to continue to recruit and retain those companies?

The firearms industry plays a huge role in the success of Georgia’s economy. With great manufacturers and suppliers like Taurus and Check-Mate located in Southwest Georgia, Daniel Defense on the coast, and so many more scattered throughout our state, the industry is responsible for countless jobs and millions of dollars in investment in our local communities. These manufacturers know that Georgia is a gun-friendly state with a readily available workforce, as well as a huge community of Georgians who use their products. As the Top State for Business, we’ll continue working hard to partner with the industry and create new opportunities for hardworking Georgians in every corner of the state.

