Outdoor Edge a 2021 Knife Sponsor of “The Crush with Lee & Tiffany”

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-DENVER (Oct. 27, 2020) — Outdoor Edge, America's leading manufacturer of knives and tools for all things outdoors – is pleased to announce a new partnership with Outdoor Channel's popular television series, "Crush with Lee & Tiffany." Starting in 2021, Outdoor Edge will become the official knife sponsor of this award-winning show.

“With all the time we spend in the outdoors and on our farm, having quality knives and tools is a necessity. Outdoor Edge makes great products that we can rely on no matter what field we are in. From their replaceable razor blade knives to the steak knives at our dinner table, we can always trust Outdoor Edge to get the job done fast,” said Lee and Tiffany Lakosky. “It is a great honor to have Lee and Tiffany as part of the Outdoor Edge team,” said David Bloch, owner. “While they are both very accomplished hunters, they are also well-respected ambassadors of the sport of hunting and produce great content. We are very excited to align ourselves with them for their thirteenth season.”

Viewers can expect to see the integration of the Outdoor Edge products into “The Crush with Lee & Tiffany” series programming in the Spring of 2021.

About Outdoor Edge

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Today, Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop state-of-the-art products for outdoor enthusiasts, game processors, survivalists, handymen, and others who require the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work, and everyday-carry needs.

The company prides itself on offering a variety of products that undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products write to Outdoor Edge, 5000 Osage Street, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80221; call toll-free 800-477-3343 or visit www.outdooredge.com.