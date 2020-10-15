Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has Mission First Tactical 30 Round 5.56 NATO Polymer Magazines back in stock and is selling them for $9.99 each. Check prices online here.

The Mission First Tactical Standard Capacity Polymer Magazine is a 30 round 5.56 NATO magazine engineered as an enhancement of the standard STANAG design. The MFT stipple texture, low profile front ribs and flared floor plate aid in extraction and handling. The floor plate provides drop protection, has a paint pen dot matrix area for easy identification marking and is compatible with tight double and triple magazine pouches. Two fully functional drain holes ensure full and proper draining. Simple toolless disassembly with double floor plate safety release tabs allows user to safely release spring tension during disassembly and quick ammo dumps. Long-life stainless steel spring and four-way anti-tilt follower ensure reliable feeding. Oversized mag catch notch in the rear of the magazine provides enhanced reliability of the bolt catch operation. Features: • MFT stipple texture

• Low profile ribs front texture

• Flared floor plate

• Paint Pen dot matrix on floor plate

• Drain holes

• Toolless disassembly with double floor plate safety release tabs

• Quick ammo dump

• Long-life stainless steel spring

• Four-way anti-tilt follower

• Oversized mag catch Quality and consistency are ensured by using a specially developed Military Grade reinforced, super tough polyamide and as always our products are MADE IN THE USA with a LIFETIME WARRANTY.

