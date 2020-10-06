Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Pickett Mill Armory has a PMA 16″ 5.56 Upper Receiver 13.5″ MLOK Rail upper complete receiver with BCG and the charging handle for $348.78 after coupon code “AMMOLAND20” at check out. Not what you need, well this exclusive code gets you 20% off almost everything at PMA, Try it out.

To get this exact deal you need to follow our buy now button to the product page and add a BCG and CH to the options before adding to the cart where you can then apply the exclusive code.

PMA 16” 5.56 AR15 Upper Receiver 13.5” MLOK Handguard MFR#: 16556PTF135MLOK

Barrel Length: 16″

Barrel Profile: M4

Gas System: Carbine

Barrel Steel: 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Phosphate

Chrome Lining: No

Muzzle Thread: 1/2×28

Chamber: 5.56

Twist Rate: 1:8

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750

Gas Block Type: Low-profile

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Type: A3

Handguard Type: PMA 13.5″ MLOK Rail Barrel: PMA 16″ 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium steel, phosphate treated for durability and accuracy, and chambered in 5.56 NATO with a 1 in 8″ twist. Each barrel is dimpled to ensure perfect gas block alignment and durability under stress. Our nitrided steel low profile gas blocks are then installed using locktite 271 and finished with a PMA A2 Flash Hider. Handguard: PMA 13.5” M-LOK Rail. Manufactured from 6061-T6 aluminum extrusions right here in the USA. They are then anodized to match the uppers. Upper: PMA Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper receiver is made to meet MILSPECs and finished in hard coat type III anodized black for durability. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA.

Pickett Mill Armory 5.56 Upper Receiver MLOK Rail BCG&CH Deal Cart Check 10/06/2020

