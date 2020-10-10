Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has PRVI Partizan 5.56mm M855 Ammunition 200rd Battle Pack for $145.99. That is $0.729 each a round in easy-to-carry super-durable, made-to-survive, air-tight, water-proof, battle packs for when SHTF.

PPU (Prvi Partizan) is one of the oldest, largest and most versatile ammunition manufacturers in Europe. Their factory is located in the city of Uzice in southwestern Serbia. They have been manufacturing ammunition since 1928 and currently supply ammunition to the armed forces and police of Serbia as well as many other countries. In addition to that, we also produce sporting and hunting ammunition. The quality of PPU products is always a priority and to that end, utilizes only the most modern equipment and machinery. Through years of research and innovation, PPU has managed to develop a wide assortment of ammunition, which will suit the needs of the most particular users. Thanks to rigorous quality control and precise workmanship PPU delivers highly reliable ammunition with high-performance characteristics. Caliber: 5.56x45mm

Bullet Weight: 62 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket Boat Tail (FMJBT)

Casing: Brass

Muzzle Velocity: 3050 fps

Muzzle Energy: 1281 ft. lbs.

Ballistic Coefficient: 0.361

Quantity: 200 This 200 round battle pack is packed for long term storage with water resitant packaging so that you are prepared when it hits the fan or simply for a day at the range.

