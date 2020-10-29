Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the PSA PA-15 16″ Carbine-Length 5.56 NATO 1/7 Phos M4 Classic Rifle on sale for $559.99. You save $80.00 off MSRP.

Barrel: Phosphate coated Chrome Moly steel barrel. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1/7 twist, M4 barrel extension, and a carbine-length gas system. Barrel is is finished off with a standard handguard, F-Marked gas sight base, and A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is machined to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized. Uppers include forward assist and dust cover. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. Bolt: Full-auto profile bolt carrier group. Shot-peened, mil-spec Carpenter No. 158® steel bolt. Gas Key Hardened to USGI Specifications, Fastened with Grade 8 screws, and Staked Per Mil-Spec. Caliber: 5.56 NATO

Barrel Length: 16 inches

Barrel Profile: M4

Barrel Steel: Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Phosphate

Chrome Lining: No

Muzzle Thread Pattern: 1/2″ x 28

Twist Rate: 1 in 7″

Barrel Extension: M4

Gas System Length: Carbine

Diameter at Gas Block: .750″

Gas Block Type: F-marked Front Sight Base

Muzzle Device: A2 -style

Receiver Material: Forged 7075-T6

Receiver Type: M4

Handguard Type: M4 with heat shields

Bolt Material: Carpenter 158 Steel

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full Auto

Fire Control Group: Standard Mil-Spec Trigger Group

Grip: A2-style

Stock: M4-style

Buffer Tube Length: Carbine

Buffer Tube Diameter: Mil-spec

Overall Length: 32 inches

Weight (as configured): 6.8 lbs Lower: These forged lowers are quality made using 7075-T6 aluminum and are marked “MULTI” for caliber. The finish is hard coat anodize. Mil-spec diameter 7075-T6 buffer tube is hardcoat anodized, has 6 adjustment positions, is fitted with a PSA M4 Carbine Stock. The fire control group is a PSA mil-spec finished, single-stage assembly.

