USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the plum colorway of their PSAK-47 GF3 Forged “MOEKOV” 7.62×39 Rifle for just $749.99 with a Lifetime Warranty. Retail on this beauty is $800 so you save $50.00 and more from PSA on a great U.S. made AK. Compare this to the Century International Arms made C39V2 variant at $860.00. I'd pick made in Palmetto-America.

The PSAK-47 GF3 was designed from the ground up to be a new standard in AK-47 rifles, utilizing all new precision manufactured parts. Thoroughly tested in development, we tortured tested to 10,000 rounds to ensure a quality product. Not to be satisfied with just a good AK-47, we kept improving and now are proud to announce our PSAK-47 Gen3 Hammer Forged (GF3) rifle with a hammer forged bolt, carrier, and front trunnion. The 4150 barrel is nitride treated for accuracy and durability and is pressed into a new hammer forged front trunnion to ensure the longevity AK-47s are known for. The hardened steel 1mm receiver features a mil-spec style single hook trigger, and side rail mount. The front trunnion and bolt carrier are engraved with GF3 to designate the GF3 hammer forged model. The rifle is finished with a Magpul polymer handguard, Magpul Zhukov stock, and Magpul AK-47 polymer grip; Rifle ships with 30 round Magpul magazine (where allowed by law). Gas Nitride 4150 steel treated barrel

Stamped steel receiver

Hammer Forged Front Trunnion

Hammer Forged Bolt

Hammer Forged Carrier

Side Scope Mount

7.62×39 Caliber

1 in 9.5″ Twist

Std. 800-yard rear sight leaf

Magpul AK-47 Upper/Lower Handguard, Plum

Magpul AK-47 Polymer Grip, Plum

Magpul Zhukov Stock, Plum

Magpul 30 round magazine (1); Where allowed by law Rifles must be shipped to a valid, current Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL). Please have the shipping address of your preferred FFL before placing your order. You will need the FFL information to complete the order. It is the purchaser's responsibility to be aware of the laws in their state regarding high capacity sporting rifles.

The PSAK-47 GF3 Forged “MOEKOV” is well-reviewed:

PSAK-47 GF3 Forged MOEKOV Rifle Plum Cart Check 10/27/2020:

