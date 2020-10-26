U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Perhaps one of the most versatile firearms in the Red Arrow Weapons lineup, the 300 Blackout Pistol is ready for just about any challenge you can throw at it. Available in RAW’s two staple color packages, midnight bronze, and black with red accents, the RAW15 300 AAC pistol is as sexy as it is accurate. Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum upper and lower receivers complimented with a Tailhook Mod 2 brace and a slew of other performance parts complete this serious Turn ‘Em Red pistol package.

The 300 AAC pistol package from Red Arrow Weapons features a 10” barrel and a 9” M-Lok RAW-Rail. The Diamondback barrel features 4150 Chrome-moly construction with a black nitride coating process and operates with a 1:8 twist rate. A drop in 3.5 lbs single-stage trigger and a Mil Spec 8620 magnetic particle, nitride coated bolt carrier group complete this high-performance package.

The RAW15 in 300 AAC pistol is capable of a wide range of applications. The shorter pistol frame makes it a very desirable personal defense option- the perfect “truck gun” or home defense firearm, plus it is a tournament shooter’s dream option for 3-gun competitions and, even though it is shorter, it’s still an extremely viable hunting firearm option. The fit and function of this premium Red Arrow Weapons package is sure to become one of your favorite go-to firearms for many years to come.

About Red Arrow Weapons

Red Arrow Weapons was started by hunter and outdoorsman, Kip Campbell. The host of the multi-network, multiple award-winning Red Arrow TV show, Kip is the perfect example of the work hard, play hard, Made in America type- AND he’s always had the highest standards when it comes to his equipment. That’s why each rifle RAW produces is designed to his exact specifications. Available in .223/5.56, .308 Win, .300 BLK, and 6.5 Creedmoor, you won’t find an AR-style rifle that comes out of the box with a better fit, finish, and functionality than those from Red Arrow Weapons.