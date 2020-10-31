Rival Arms Introduces Its New Precision Rifle Stock

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Recognized for premium aftermarket handgun and rifle components, Rival Arms expands its offering to the precision long-range shooter with its introduction of the new adjustable ST-3X Precision Rifle Stock.

Many precision rifle chassis systems utilize a buffer-tube style attachment based on available AR-15 rifle stock systems; few of these options translate well to precision bolt-action rifles. The ST-3X stock uses the same mounting system but is purpose-built for chassis rifles and creates a narrow profile by using an adjustable cheek riser that passes through stock, which is not possible with typical AR-15 stocks.

The ST-3X Precision stock is proudly made in the USA and is finished with a Type III hard coat anodized finish. Weighing in at only 28 ounces, the stock is machined from billet aluminum for maximum consistency, strength, and rigidity. Shooters can easily adjust the comb height and length of pull, and the recoil pad can be adjusted vertically and canted to better fit the shoulder “pocket.” The cheek pad is also reversible to fit shooters of all sizes.

The machined aluminum frame of the stock includes a downward-facing M-LOK slot for monopods or Picatinny-rail sections. Ambidextrous flush cups are also machined into the stock for use with quick-detach sling systems. Similar to an AR-15 stock, the ST-3X installs onto any chassis with a 1-3/16”-16 thread and locks into place with a castle nut (included). An anti-rotation set screw allows builders to properly set the alignment before fully tightening the castle nut.

The ST-3X stock (Item number RA91R101A) is now available on www.rival-arms.com and is currently shipping to dealers and distributors nationwide. The manufacturer suggested retail price is $236.99. For more information on Rival Arms precision-manufactured firearm components and accessories, visit rival-arms.com.

About Rival Arms:

Rival Arms brings premium aftermarket firearm components to passionate shooters and handgun enthusiasts. Offering the best in reliability, accuracy, and aesthetic design – Rival Arms parts are built in the USA with materials and coatings held to the strictest of tolerances. Located in Dallas, Texas, Rival Arms is dedicated to bringing precision and style to the world’s leading handgun platforms.