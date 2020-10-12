Rosco Manufacturing and Battle Arms Development Team up to Offer a Winning Rifle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Rosco Manufacturing, an American manufacturer of high-quality gun barrels & accessories, is proud to announce their newest OEM partnership with respected firearms manufacturer; Battle Arms Development. Within the last year Battle Arms and Rosco have been working together on implementing hard-use, accurate barrels into their exquisitely built rifle platforms.

Battle Arms was very transparent with their need for a barrel that would perform on demand and outlive others currently found in the industry. After strenuous testing by both brands, and their pro-shooters Don Edwards (Greenline Tactical) & Jon Dufresne (Kinetic Consulting) it was concluded that the results exceeded both companies’ initial expectations.

“Having the opportunity to add another great industry brand to our work portfolio is always a humbling moment for us. As manufacturers we strive to make a great product, but as shooters we are always star stuck to see the caliber of brands that trust us with their product lines. We hope to grow this relationship with Battle Arms Development and do some amazing things together!” – Gabriel Cabrera (Marketing/ Sales Director).

Effective immediately, the following Battle Arms Development platforms will feature Rosco’s well-built barrels:

WORKHORSE™ PATROL CARBINE 16″

WORKHORSE™ DEFENSE PISTOL 10.5″

WORKHORSE™ SBR 10.5″

WORKHORSE™ “OTHER” 12.5″

AUTHORITY™ ELITE RIFLE 16″

AUTHORITY™ ELITE PISTOL 10.5″

AUTHORITY™ SBR 10.5″

For more information on Rosco Manufacturing and our products go to www.RoscoManufacturing.com

About Rosco Manufacturing:

Rosco Manufacturing is an American manufacturer of hard-use/ precision barrels, and accessories. Our production facility in Central Falls, RI has over 50,000 square feet of production space with room for high volume capacity. Rosco supplies major gun manufacturers (the world over) with high quality products. Through superior workmanship and unprecedented engineering, our product line continues to exceed expectations and provides a complete solution for the consumer and OEM.