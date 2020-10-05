Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Brownells has a sale running on some Ruger 10/22 Classic .22 LR Semi-Auto rifle for just $285.99. This is a tried and true legendary 22LR TEOTWAWKI rifle that everyone must own at least one and no one ever resells.

Built in Ruger's American factories by American workers, every 10/22 rifle that comes off the line is a quality firearm. With millions sold over a span of more than half a century, the Ruger 10/22 has long been America's favorite rimfire rifle. Manufacturer: Ruger

Product Line: 10/22

Caliber: .22 LR

Barrel Length: 18.5″

Overall Length: 37″

Capacity: 10+1

Magazines Included: 1

Weight: 4.5 lbs

Stock: Fancy French Walnut Other Features: This legendary action is a tried and true Ruger design that ensures consistent, reliable performance.

Detachable 10-round rotary magazine features a unique rotor to separate cartridges and provide reliable feeding.

Easy-to-use, prominent magazine release provides smooth, no-fuss removal of the flush-mounted magazine.

Positive, push-button, cross-bolt manual safety.

Cold hammer-forged barrel is locked into the receiver by a unique, two-screw, V-block system. When it comes to choosing your next .22 rifle, don't settle for an imitation, make it an original.

Some Related Reviews: Ruger 1022 Standard Carbine in 22LR Video Reviews:

