USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has in-stock and shipping the RUGER AR-556 223/5.56 16.1″ Rifle for a check price of $739.99 with FREE shipping. It has been half a year since we have seen these back in stock and available for order. #2020eleaction #insurance

Features Ruger® Rapid Deploy folding rear sight provides windage adjustability, and pairs with the elevation adjustable front sight for a solid, reliable aiming system. The rear sight can be folded out of the way to make room for optics, but can be instantly redeployed if needed. Six-position telescoping M4-style buttstock and Mil-Spec buffer tube allow the rifle to be properly sized for different shooters, or varying levels of outerwear or defensive gear. Made from aerospace-grade 7075-T6 aluminum forging, the flattop upper receiver includes a forward assist, dust cover and brass deflector, and is Type III hard coat anodized for maximum durability. Bolt is machined from 9310 alloy steel and is shot peened and pressure (proof) tested to ensure strength, structural integrity and durability. Front sight post is elevation adjustable, and a front sight tool is included. The A2-style F-height allows co-witness with many optics. Patent pending Barrel Nut and Delta Ring are designed for one person handguard removal and installation. The design accepts most standard carbine length handguards. The barrel nut uses a standard wrench and can be swapped with a Mil-Spec barrel nut if desired. Milled gas block is located at a carbine-length (M4) position for improved balance and handling. Multiple attachment points include a QD socket and bayonet lug, for many sling and accessory mounting options. Serrations on the angled face of the gas block provide a low-glare surface. Medium contour cold hammer-forged barrel with ultra-precise rifling provides exceptional accuracy, longevity and easy cleaning. The 1:8″ twist rate stabilizes bullets from 35 to 77 grains, and the 5.56 NATO chamber allows the use of both 5.56 NATO and .223 Rem. Ammunition. M4 feed ramps provide improved operational reliability, and the matte black oxide finish reduces glare and provides corrosion resistance. A Ruger® flash suppressor is provided, and the 1/2″-28 threaded barrel allows for standard muzzle accessories to be installed. Ergonomic pistol grip features an extended trigger reach for more precise trigger control. Chrome-plated bolt carrier inside diameter and chrome-plated gas key inside diameter provide exceptional resistance to hot gases. The gas key is staked so that it will not loosen after extensive firing. A matte black oxide finish on the exterior of the bolt carrier provides corrosion resistance. Single-stage trigger provides durable and reliable fire control. The enlarged trigger guard is designed to allow gloved shooting. Handguards are made from heat-resistant glass-filled nylon for shooting comfort and durability. Also includes: One, 30-round Magpul® PMAG®. Specifications

Model Number: 8500

Caliber: 5.56 NATO / 223 REM

Stock: Black Synthetic, Collapsible

Front Sight: Adjustable Post

Rear Sight: Adjustable Ruger® Rapid Deploy

Barrel Length: 16.10″

Thread Pattern: 1/2″-28

Handguard: Glass-Filled Nylon

Twist: 1:8″ RH

Capacity: 30

Finish: Type III Hard Coat Anodized

Height: 8″

Weight: 6.5 lb.

Overall Length: 32.25″ – 35.50″

Length of Pull: 10.25″ – 13.50″

Grooves: 6

