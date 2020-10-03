Gun Deals: Ruger EC9S 9mm Everyday-Carry Pistol …just $299.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has Ruger EC9S 9mm Pistols back in stock and shipping for just $299.99. If you have bigger hands the EC9S pistol is just slightly larger than the popular LCP compact pistol and striker-fired. A great EDC Pocket Pistol.

The Ruger EC9s is a slim, lightweight, and compact 9mm pistol for personal protection. It is just slightly larger than the popular LCP® compact pistol. With the striker fired system and short, light, crisp trigger you can expect faster more accurate shooting. The checkering pattern on the grip ensures a secure and comfortable grip as well as an included finger grip extension. Ruger EC9s 9mm Pistol, Black – 3283 Caliber: 9mm Luger

Capacity: 7+1 Rounds

Overall Length: 6”

Height: 4.50”

Width: 0.90”

Weight: 17.2 oz.

Barrel Length: 3.12”

Barrel Material: Alloy Steel

Barrel Finish: Black Oxide

Slide Material: Through-Hardened Alloy Steel

Slide Finish: Black Oxide

Grip Frame: Black, High Performance Glass-Filled Nylon

Sights: Integral Built-in safety features include a trigger safety, manual safety, magazine disconnect, and an inspection port that allows you to visually confirm a loaded or empty chamber.

