Ruger Embraces New Shooters With +ONE Gearbox Giveaway

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn.—NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., is backing the +ONE Movement with an all-new Gearbox Giveaway.

NSSF’s +ONE Movement, now in its second year, was developed to encourage experienced gun owners to invite someone new to the range or field to experience the joys that shooting sports and hunting offer. The initiative has gained exceptional support from firearm industry members and the public, especially this year, with the unprecedented rise in people who have purchased their first firearm.

“For the last two years, our Gearbox Giveaways have been central to the success of August’s National Shooting Sports Month and participation in the +ONE Movement,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “Thanks to Ruger’s support, we can build on the +ONE momentum this fall to increase campaign awareness while inspiring gun owners to introduce someone new, welcome and mentor a new gun owner and by encouraging year-round participation in the shooting sports.” “We are proud to support NSSF’s +ONE Movement beyond National Shooting Sports Month this year,” said Ruger Vice President of Marketing, Rob Werkmeister. “The +ONE mission is more important than ever, as we focus on welcoming new gun owners everywhere into our community.”

The Ruger +ONE Movement Gearbox Giveaway, valued at more than $1,000, includes:

1 Ruger Collector’s Series “Vote 2020” 10/22 .22 LR rifle 2 BX-25 Magazines 1 Red BX-Trigger 1 10/22 Rifle Case 1 Ruger Range Bag 1 Ruger Sling Backpack 1 Ruger Cleaning Kit 1 Ruger Hearing Protection and Ballistic Eyeglass Combo 1 Ruger Double-Sided Halo-Lit Sign 1 Ruger Vintage-Design Wooden Storage Box 1 Ruger Hooded Sweatshirt 1 Team Ruger Ballcap 1 Ruger Patriotic Bandana 1 Ruger “It’s Mine and It’s American” Decal



To enter to win the Ruger +ONE Movement Gearbox Giveaway, click here. For more information on the +ONE Movement, including how you can take the +ONE Pledge and invite someone new to the range, visit LetsGoShooting.org.

Additional Gearbox Giveaway sponsorships to support the +ONE Movement are available. For more information on how these sponsorships and your involvement in the +ONE Movement campaign can benefit both your business and the firearm industry at large, contact Zach Snow at [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 224.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org