WASHINGTON, D.C. (October XX, 2020) – After much contemplation and exhaustive effort, Safari Club International (SCI) has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2021 Hunters' Convention. COVID-19-related restrictions imposed by the state of Nevada and city of Las Vegas to ensure a safe event environment during the ongoing pandemic has made it impossible to conduct a successful event for our members and exhibitors, or serve the greater good of wildlife conservation.

For 49 consecutive years SCI has conducted its annual convention, bringing together from around the world, hunters, exhibitors, conservation stakeholders, and generations of SCI members. This annual event celebrates hunter advocacy, raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for wildlife conservation, and enables the planning of hunts that further support conservation on every continent.

It is one of the most anticipated gatherings of the year not only for the reasons above but also because it is the one week that our community can rely upon to renew friendships and reignite the fire that drives us all to carry on the traditions of hunting.

We did not reach this decision lightly.

Throughout the turmoil of 2020 SCI has remained on watch. We have defended hunting in California and on Capitol Hill; we have supported wildlife conservation on the plains of Wyoming and plateaus of Africa; and we worked with legislators and the Trump Administration on the Great American Outdoors Act, history's greatest outdoor legislative achievement. Working hand in hand with the Safari Club International Foundation (SCIF), we were able to raise a record amount of money for hunter education and conservation. Our work will proceed apace despite this unfortunate cancellation.

Despite our disappointment with this development, SCI will be there for our members and exhibitors in 2022 to reflect on all these accomplishments and celebrate them together. The 2022 Convention will take place in Las Vegas and will be a celebration of our hunting heritage and the perseverance we all needed to get through this, together.

