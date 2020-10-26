SAUER Introduces S404 Synchro XTC Camo Green Carbon-Fiber Rifle

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- San Antonio, Texas (October 26, 2020) – J. P. Sauer & Sohn, Germany’s oldest manufacturer of hunting firearms, is pleased to introduce the latest addition to its flagship S404 series – the Synchro XTC carbon-fiber, bolt-action rifle in camouflage green. Weighing 6.1 lbs., this lightweight rifle delivers unsurpassed German precision, world-class accuracy, and reliability in a bolt-action rifle.

The hand-laid, carbon-fiber stock features advanced recoil-reducing properties in addition to a thumbhole and adjustable comb. The cold hammer-forged barrel is fluted for optimal balance and

additional weight reduction. The crisp adjustable trigger features four different pull weights – from 1.2 lbs. to 2.7 lbs. Adjusting to the preferred pull weight is easy using the settings marked by

Roman numerals just above the trigger.

“The Sauer 404 is the finest traditional bolt-action rifle engineered today,” said Jason Evans, CEO, Blaser Group. “The elegance, craftsmanship, precision, and modularity of the S404 line is

legendary, incorporating nearly 270 years of knowledge with 21 st Century technology. The Synchro XTC camo green gives hunters yet another option in our popular flagship line.”

S404 rifles are designed and engineered to allow easy changing of bolt heads and barrels for quick caliber conversions. This modularity is an advantage for those who frequently travel to

hunt. The S404 Synchro XTC is available in all current calibers in the S404 series.

MSRP: $8,199.00

For further information, visit: jpsauer-usa.com/ or contact Blaser Group USA via email at [email protected]

About Blaser Group

The Blaser Group is the official U.S. importer for iconic German firearms brands Blaser, Mauser, and J.P. Sauer; English gunmaker John Rigby & Co.; and Minox optics. Established in 2006, the company which is based in San Antonio, Texas works with over 200 authorized Blaser Group dealers across all North American states, with this figure continually growing. Today the Blaser Group’s industry-leading product portfolio includes bolt-action, combination rifles, and over-and-under shotguns designed specifically for game hunters and competitive target shooters. Its custom shop offers exclusive engravings, design work, and custom finishing for bespoke guns. With recent innovations, Blaser Group has gone on to expand its product portfolio into cutting edge optics and accessory lines. For more information about the company and product lines, visit www.blaser-group.com.