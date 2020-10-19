SENTRY Products Group Launches New Domain Name, Hires Public Relations Group

Virginia Beach, Va. (Ammoland.com) – SENTRY Products Group ™ , a leading manufacturer and distributor of products designed for the specific needs of elite forces, military, law enforcement, and the shooting sports markets, announce a new domain name for the company’s website. The previous domain, Sentryltp.com and ecommerce platform, Hexmagstore.com, will continue to redirect to the new domain, SENTRYTactical.com.

“We feel the new SENTRYTactical.com domain is more descriptive of who we are as a company and the customers we serve,” Terry Naughton, President of SENTRY Products Group, explained. “This past year has presented new challenges on how our company goes to market and communicates with our dealers and our end users. As we leverage our success in the commercial market to gain market share in the law enforcement and military communities, we are incorporating new marketing efforts that include dedicated staff, new marketing materials and content, and of course, new product offerings for 2021.”

In addition to the new domain name, new hires in strategic marketing and sales positions, SENTRY Products Group has signed Laura Burgess Marketing (LBM) to assist with public and media relations, and other marketing functions as the company continues its growth pattern.

“We at LBM are thrilled to be working with the SENTRY Products Group team,” Laura Burgess, President of LBM, said. “We are familiar with many of the products, from our previous experience with these brands, and have worked with the team members in other pursuits. We look forward to helping SENTRY Products Group aim for the next level of market awareness and sales growth.”

About SENTRY Products Group, LLC™:

SENTRY Products Group is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a growing tactical nylon product line, including the Gunnar Series Plate Carrier and accessories; SENTRY Hexmag® magazine, SENTRY Scopecoat® protective neoprene covers for optics, and the SENTRY Slideboot™ neoprene firearms slide covers; SENTRY firearms grips, bags and gear, and the dry lubrication system of SENTRY Solutions, protecting our warfighters’ weapons and gear for decades in the most extreme environments. SENTRY Products backs all of their products with a hassle-free Lifetime Warranty to protect your investment. “Live to Protect.”

To learn more about SENTRY Products Group, visit sentrytactical.com.