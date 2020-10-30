Shell Shock Technologies’ Sponsored Shooters Finish Strong at USPSA Nationals

Westport, Conn. (Ammoland.com) – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, is pleased to announce its sponsored shooter, John Vlieger, finished 10th Overall in the Carry Optics Division at the USPSA Factory Gun Nationals and 6th Overall at the USPSA Race Gun Nationals. Also, sponsored shooter Chase Rains won C Class in the Production Division at the Factory Gun Nationals and finished 2nd in B Class in the Limited Division at the Race Gun Nationals. The Factory Gun Nationals: Production/Carry Optics were held Oct. 18 – 20, 2020, while the Race Gun Nationals: Limited/Open were held Oct. 23 – 25, 2020. Both matches were held in Frostproof, Florida. Results can be seen at practiscore.com.

“With the National Championship comes the end of my season, and the culmination of a year of preparation ending in 10th and 6th place finishes, respectively. My pistols ran 100 percent, without so much as a hiccup, thanks to Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 cases. With equipment that continues to perform, I hope to push the limits even further in 2021, and on to the World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand,” commented Vlieger. Vlieger has fired over 65,000 rounds of ammunition with Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 cases since becoming sponsored in 2017 and plans to continue using it.

Rains can be seen next competing at the 2020 Prescott Area 2 Championship, to be held Nov. 4, 2020, at the Prescott Practical Shooters Club in Wilhoit, Arizona. Vlieger has completed his 2020 competitive season.

About Shell Shock Technologies NAS3 Cases:

NAS3 9mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity, and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out, or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger), and elasticity than brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack or grow (stretch) and are fully reloadable (using S3 Reload dies) and can be reloaded many more times than brass cases. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124-grain FMJ bullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies, LLC is an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shock is a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military, and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com

About Chase Rains:

A lifelong shooter, hunting, and target shooting have always been Chase Rains' favorite pastimes. As he grew up, he began to work on firearms and became a Certified Gunsmith, as well as an instructor teaching new shooters. In 2018, Rains was invited to a 3 Gun match and fell in love immediately. He began competing shortly after, then transitioned to USPSA matches as his main focus. In 2019 he competed in nine majors and over 40 Level 1 matches.

About John Vlieger:

John Vlieger began seriously competing in the action shooting sports in mid-2014 while serving with the US Army. Initially focused on Limited Division with iron sights, Vlieger found his calling in Open Division and has been pushing his limits ever since. Relocating to Lexington, KY in 2017, his efforts have redoubled to improve his skills and compete at the highest level. He has since completed over 75 state, regional, and national championship matches with tens of titles under his belt. Vlieger plans to compete in over 11 major events in 2020, culminating in the 2020 USPSA Open Division National Championship in Frostproof, Florida.