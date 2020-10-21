Shell Shock’s 9mm NAS³ Update Cases Now available from S3 RELOAD

Westport, Conn. (Ammoland.com) – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, is pleased to announce that two new reloading die sets are available from S3 RELOAD™. The reloading dies are used to reload Shell Shock’s 9mm NAS³ cases.

Set One includes one S3 RELOAD and LEE Carbide 9mm Luger sizing de-capping die and one S3 RELOAD 9mm Luger expanding flaring die. Designed specifically for reloading of Shell Shock Technologies’ 9mm Luger NAS3 9mm cartridge casings, the S3 RELOAD carbide die set fits 7/8-14” presses and features a unique spring-loaded mechanism to push cases out of the die, instead of pulling cases by the rim/ejector grove. The dies have been successfully tested with five-station Dillon, Hornady, RCBS, and Lee presses. For these presses, the flaring die can be mounted in the station before the powder drop. MSRP $85.95.

Set Two includes one S3 RELOAD and Lee Carbide 9mm Luger sizing de-capping die and one S3 RELOAD 9mm 380 ACP Powder Funnel for Dillon. The new and improved powder funnel will last longer, properly flaring and seating the bullet inside brass or NAS3 casing to prevent tipping over of the bullet during indexing of the shell plate. Made from wear-resistant hardened stainless steel, the funnel is designed to lower friction during flaring of brass or NAS³ cases. MSRP $85.95.

Full S3 RELOAD die instructions are available on the S3 RELOAD website https://s3reload.com/technology/.

Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 cases do not require any special dies for the initial loading, but S3 RELOAD dies are required for reloading pistol cases as our cases are not only a different material than a brass case but they also end up being a different physical shape after firing. NAS3 cases spring back to virtually their original size after being fired.

No special dies are required to seat the bullet or crimp the 9mm NAS3 cases. NAS³ cases only require a very light touch with the crimping dies as the tensile strength of the stainless-steel cylinders tends to grip a bullet tighter than a brass case would.

The body of the sizing die and its carbide insert is manufactured by Lee Precision. The other components of these sets are manufactured by S3 RELOAD.

About Shell Shock’s NAS3 Cases:

Shell Shock’s NAS3 9mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity, and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out, or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger), and elasticity in comparison to brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack, or grow (stretch). They are fully reloadable (using S3 Reload dies) and can be reloaded many more times than brass cases. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124-grain FMJ bullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies, LLC is an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shock is a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military, and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com