SIG SAUER CROSS Bolt-Action Rifle Receives Outdoor Life Award for Best New Rifle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER is pleased to announce the newly released SIG SAUER CROSS Bolt-Action Rifle has received the Outdoor Life “2020 Editor’s Choice Award” for Best New Rifle. The prestigious “Editor’s Choice” honor from Outdoor Life magazine is given to the best new products, across multiple categories, in 2020 following rigorous testing protocols.

The official award announcement from Outdoor Life noted that, “this new gun from SIG is the real deal. It’s not just a bolt-action thrown into a chassis with AR-15 dimensions. The Cross has attained the elusive goal of being a portable mountain rifle, with a hefty dose of battlefield DNA thrown in.”

“Knowing the rigorous testing protocols that the Editors of Outdoor Life put products through for these annual awards makes this an exciting achievement for SIG’s first bolt-action rifle,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “In their award, the Editor’s cited the excellent accuracy and adjustability of the CROSS, both of which were a direct result of our extensive field tests with a wide array of experts and end users throughout the development of this rifle, making it the ideal companion for any hunting excursion.”

The SIG SAUER CROSS features a precision free-floating stainless-steel barrel fitted to a one-piece aluminum receiver, with no need for bedding or action screws, to deliver extreme accuracy; an aluminum M-LOK™ handguard for quick and easy attachment of bipods, rails, night-vision or thermal clip-on optics; familiar AR-15 styled controls for a seamless transition to the CROSS platform; a unique two-stage match-grade trigger that can be adjusted from 2 to 4.5lbs, and AICS pattern magazines for the ultimate compatibility across calibers, platforms, cartridges, and loads.

The unique folding and locking precision stock of the CROSS offers toolless adjustment that can be modified for any shooting position while in the field. With folded stock the CROSS measures as short as 25” making it the ideal hunting rifle to fit in any backcountry backpack.

The SIG SAUER CROSS is available in .308 WIN and 6.5 Creedmoor with an 18” barrel, and the all-new 277 SIG Fury Hybrid cartridge with a 16” barrel.

This is the second Outdoor Life “Editor’s Choice” Awards given to SIG SAUER in 2020. The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics OSCAR8 Spotting Scope was recently awarded a 2020 “Editor’s Choice” Award for best new spotting scope.

